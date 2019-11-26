



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

FESTIVAL OF TREES DISPLAY on Saturday, November 23rd through Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

View 20 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual free Festival of Trees Display. Also consider the ticketed gala (Nov. 23), free family celebration (Nov. 24), and free teddy bear suite & gingerbread house (Nov. 29 to Dec. 26).

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 29th through Monday, December 23rd, 2019 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride on the main ship with the choir, or on a “follow boat” for adults, or listen from shore (unless the schedule says the shore event is private) during the Christmas Ship Festival with many departure points.

SNOWFLAKE LANE on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 nightly at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection!

Enjoy a 20-minute show of lights, music, falling snow, young dancers, and drummers in uniform on Snowflake Lane (Bellevue Way between N.E. 4th & N.E. 8th). Arrive early for the best view. Free.

WINTERFEST on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

LUMAZE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

SANTA TRAIN on Friday, November 30th, Sunday, December 1st, Saturday, December 7th, Sunday, December 8th, Saturday, December 14th, Sunday, December 15th, Saturday, December 20th, and Sunday, December 21st, 2019!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Trainfrom North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS on Friday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

THANKSGIVING DINNER on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at various restaurants in Seattle!

See recommended restaurants offering special menus for Thanksgiving Day.

THANKSGIVING RUN/WALK on Thursday, November 28th, 2019 at various locations in Seattle!

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

See a free tree-lighting ceremony, usually with music.

MACY’S HOLIDAY PARADE AT DOWNTOWN SEATTLE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 in Seattle!

In celebration of the 2019 holiday season, Macy’s is proud to announce that its 29th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, November 29th in Downtown Seattle. The parade begins promptly at 9a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. The Holiday Parade steps off at 7th Avenue and Pine Street, then travels west down Pine Street to 5th Avenue to University Street, West on University to 4th Avenue, north on 4th Avenue and ends at Macy’s when Santa leaves his sleigh and enters the store to open Santaland.

HOLIDAY TREE-LIGHTING CELEBRATION on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at Westlake Park!

The Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration includes a countdown to the lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree at Westlake Center, followed by fireworks if weather permits. Macy’s Star Lighting is 5 p.m. Free.

GEEKCRAFT EXPO on Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, 2019 in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

GeekCraft Expo Seattle Holiday Market promises “gifts for the geeks on your holiday shopping list” handmade by 70 vendors in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park. Free on Saturday & Sunday if you register online.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY NATIVE GIFT FAIR AND ART MARKET on Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center!

Shop for fine art, native crafts, cards, jewelry, and smoked salmon at the Native Holiday Gift Fair at the Duwamish Longhouse in West Seattle on Nov. 29, 30, and Dec. 1, 13, 14, 15 in 2019. The second weekend is on a separate page. Free.

24TH ANNUAL MAGIC IN THE MARKET on Saturday, November 20th, 2019 at Pike Place Market in Seattle!

Magic in the Market includes music, Santa, live reindeer, and a 5 p.m. Christmas tree lighting at Pike Place Market. Free.

ART UNDER $100 on Saturday, November 20th, 2019 at the Seattle Design Center!

Art Under $100 features dozens of artists, free crafts, and food trucks at Seattle Design Center. Free unless you pay to go an hour early.

74TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTING on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Holiday Tree Lighting is a Tacoma tradition at Broadway & 9th Street. Free.