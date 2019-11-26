Celebrated Guitarists Billy Gibbons, George Thorogood, Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson, Steve Lukather, Charlie Starr and Ellis Hall to Perform Concert to Benefit Brain and Mental Wellness Charities for Veterans and First Responders

November 25, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – For the first time, The CW Network will air the star-studded benefit concert AMERICA SALUTES YOU PRESENTS GUITAR LEGENDS 3 as a one-hour special on Friday, December 27, 2019 (8:00-9:00pm ET) .

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) hosts the benefit concert and is joined by guitar legends including George Thorogood (George Thorogood & The Destroyers), Grammy Award-winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and co-founding member of Heart), Steve Lukather (co-founding member of Toto), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) and Ellis Hall (Tower of Power Lead Vocalist). World renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff leads an All-Star band.

AMERICA SALUTES YOU PRESENTS GUITAR LEGENDS 3 is an annual concert benefiting brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. This is the first time the guitar-fueled event is in San Diego. This concert is part of the Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego that included performances by Migos, Miguel, Ben Harper and local favorite Slightly Stoopid.

No Greater Sacrifice, the LA Fire Department Foundation, the Entertainment Industries Council and Patriotic Service Dog Foundation are among the charities benefitting from the show. Returning sponsors include AT&T, Production Glue, Walgreens, KLOVE Media and The Center for Discovery.