THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) battling Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) fight to help Barry take control before he’s lost to Ramsey’s influence. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army. Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert (#608). Original airdate 12/3/2019 @ 8pm.