DETOURS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew discover that the car wreck that left one of their own at death’s door was no accident. While simultaneously hoping to solve the crime, the crew investigates the physical evidence of sabotage to the car and take a supernatural detour into the metaphysical world. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Sacon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#108). Original airdate 12/4/2019 @ 9pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.