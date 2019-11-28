GINA TORRES GUEST STARS AS RIVERDALE HIGH’S GUIDANCE COUNSELOR — As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#408.) Original airdate 12/4/2019 @ 8pm.