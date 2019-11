These are the top 10 awesome Tom Hanks moments. What a cool guy! For this list, we’ll be looking at our favorite Tom Hanks moments that showed him as the hilarious, touching, and all-around awesome guy that he is. We won’t be including scenes from his movies, but anything else is fair game. From Tom Hanks crashing a couple’s wedding photos, to Black Jeopardy on “Saturday Night Live”, this two-time Oscar winner has been charming us all for years.