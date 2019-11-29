THE RACE TO CLOSE THE MALIVORE PORTAL — After deciding that leaving town would be for the best, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) gets pulled back in after Josie (Kaylee Bryant) comes up with a risky plan to close the Malivore portal. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Dorian (guest star Demetrius Bridges) make an alarming discovery about Professor Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisof), while Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) learns some upsetting news about Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) future. Jenny Boyd also stars. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Jimmy Mosqueda & Cynthia Adarkwa (#207). Original airdate 12/5/2019 @ 9pm.