MID-SEASON FINALE – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) makes a life-changing decision that her sisters and Harry (Rupert Evans) fear will destroy her. Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Zoe Marshall (#208). Original airdate 12/6/2019 @ 8pm.