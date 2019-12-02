Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Popsugar: 11 Riverdale Beauty Gifts So Good, They’d Unite The Serpents & Ghoulies
EW.com: Erica Durance On The ‘Bizarre’ Smallville Reunion In ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths‘
EW.com: The Flash Casts Mayans M.C. Actress In Role That ‘Pushes The Boundaries Of Sanity’
Decider: Gina Torres Is Guest Starring On Riverdale As Riverdale High’s Guidance Counselor
EW.com: New ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths‘ Photos Reveal Kevin Conroy As Bruce Wayne
Cinema Blend: Legacies Just Quietly Confirmed A Vampire Diaries Character’s Fate