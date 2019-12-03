Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
I wasn't confident this would go well, but luckily Zep was there to supervise. Nice work. https://t.co/N86EBqjCvc @JensenAckles
📸: @DanneelHarris pic.twitter.com/JVHo5r95X9
— Misha Collins—Get The Adventurous Eaters Club Now! (@mishacollins) December 3, 2019
The long and winding road of healing and reconciliation has brought me to this moment where I feel strong enough to talk about my experience openly, honestly and without shame. By sharing my story, hopefully I can empower others to seek help and extricate themselves from abusive relationships. Everyone deserves to be loved void of violence, fear and physical harm. @futureswithoutviolence
Sometimes you have to work at being happy and that’s not a bad thing
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 26, 2019
#istandwithmelissa This is beyond brave, this is heroic. Like a poppy rising from the ashes, Mel you are a powerful example of how a beautiful life can bloom from the deadliest of conditions. I love you dearly and am thankful you’ve shared your story ❤️ https://t.co/HHbZldQVLT
— Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) November 28, 2019
Happy *early* Thanksgiving everyone 🍁….what are you guys thankful for?
— Danielle Rose Russell (@itsdanielleruss) November 28, 2019