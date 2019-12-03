Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

🍇

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

literally pouting since ‘94

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

My Tarzan 🛶🥰

A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on

View this post on Instagram

festive af

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

View this post on Instagram

Miss you, dingus 😘

A post shared by Elizabeth Gillies (@lizgillz) on

Comments

Leave a Reply