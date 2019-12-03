



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

FESTIVAL OF TREES DISPLAY on Saturday, November 23rd through Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

View 20 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual free Festival of Trees Display. Also consider the ticketed gala (Nov. 23), free family celebration (Nov. 24), and free teddy bear suite & gingerbread house (Nov. 29 to Dec. 26).

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 29th through Monday, December 23rd, 2019 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride on the main ship with the choir, or on a “follow boat” for adults, or listen from shore (unless the schedule says the shore event is private) during the Christmas Ship Festival with many departure points.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th, 2019, Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th, 2019, and Friday, December 20th – Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 in Leavenworth!

Enjoy Christmas lights twinkling on snow, roasted chestnuts, sleigh rides, and caroling at the annual Christmas Lighting Festival. See the lights on Fri., Sat., Sun. Lighting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Sat. & Sun.

HOLIDAY TEA on Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the Hotel Sorrento!

Attend a cozy Holiday Tea in the Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel with sandwiches and treats.

SNOWFLAKE LANE on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 nightly at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection!

Enjoy a 20-minute show of lights, music, falling snow, young dancers, and drummers in uniform on Snowflake Lane (Bellevue Way between N.E. 4th & N.E. 8th). Arrive early for the best view. Free.

WINTERFEST on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

LUMAZE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

SANTA TRAIN on Friday, November 30th, Sunday, December 1st, Saturday, December 7th, Sunday, December 8th, Saturday, December 14th, Sunday, December 15th, Saturday, December 20th, and Sunday, December 21st, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Trainfrom North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL no through Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Cougar Mountain Zoo!

Visit Cougar Mountain Zoo when it’s decorated like the North Pole to welcome Santa with his reindeer and sleigh during the Issaquah Reindeer Festival.

ENCHANT now through Sunday, December 29th, 2019 in T-Mobile Park!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at T-Mobile Park. You choose an entrance time when buying a ticket. Children age 3 and younger are free.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS on Friday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

See a free tree-lighting ceremony, usually with music.

A VICTORIAN COUNTRY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Washington State Fair & Events Center!

A Victorian Country Christmas has 500 booths with vendors in Victorian costumes selling art, jewelry, decorations, clothing, and toys at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Free parking.

GEEKWIRE GALA 2019 on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at Showbox at the Market!

Wear anything from a T-shirt to a tuxedo to GeekWire Gala and “see familiar faces, make new friends, and enjoy an evening of conversation, tasty treats, and festive cocktails with great music” at The Showbox for age 21+.

SEVENTH ANNUAL PIONEER SQUARE HOWLIDAYS IN NORD ALLEY on Thursday, December 5th, 2019 in Pioneer Square!

Bring your four-legged friend in costume to Pioneer Square Howlidays for dog treats, a pop-up dog park, carolers, cocoa, and a costume contest at noon at Occidental Park.

THE 33RD ANNUAL GREAT FIGGY PUDDING CAROLING COMPETITION on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at Westlake Center!

Hear dozens of caroling teams sing outside Westlake Center, and then vote for your favorite at Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition, or register a team.

2019 WINTER BEER FEST on Friday, December 6th through Saturday, December 7th, 2019 in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

A ticket to Winter Beer Fest includes eight five-ounce samples from 50 Washington breweries, a ballot to vote for your favorites, and food truck cuisine for sale at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park for age 21+.

HOLIDAY ARTS AND CRAFTS STUDIO TOUR on Friday, December 6th, 2019 in Seattle!

Shop from 22 artists at 6 studios who make clothing, jewelry, glass, ceramics, prints, and more on Seattle Sampling Artists’ Studio Tour. Free.

DRAWING JAM’19 on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at Gage Capitol Hill!

Get creative with drawing materials, open studios, live models, live music, and food trucks at family-friendly Drawing Jam at Gage Academy of Art.

BAZAAR AND JULEFEST on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 in Poulsbo!

Jule Fest has a Scandinavian bazaar of arts and crafts, folk dancing, Vikings, a Christmas tree lighting, Lucia bride, bonfire, and Santa Claus in Poulsbo. Free.

URBAN CRAFT UPRISING on Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Seattle Center in Exhibition Hall!

Shop for hand-crafted clothing, jewelry, toys, stationery, art, candles, housewares, and food at Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show in the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center. Repeats in June.

39TH ANNUAL WINTER FESTIVAL & CRAFTS FAIR on Saturday, December 8th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Phinney Center!

The Winter Festival & Crafts Fair has 120 arts and crafts vendors, musicians and dancers, and lunch and baked goods at Phinney Center. Children age 12 and younger are free.

REDMOND LIGHTS WEEKEND on Saturday, December 7th through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Redmond City Hall, Redmond Central Connector and Redmond Town Center!

Redmond Lights at city hall has an afternoon holiday market, a tree lighting at 5 p.m., and fireworks at 6 p.m. Any time after 5 p.m., follow the trail of lanterns from city hall past choirs and performers to Redmond Town Center for entertainment until 8 p.m. The trail is also lit Sunday evening. Free.

35TH ANNUAL JINGLE BELL RUN SEATTLE 12K/5K on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Westlake Park!

Wear a costume or tie on bells for the morning Jingle Bell Run 12K, 5K, 1 mile, or 1K kids’ run at Westlake Center. Walkers and dogs are welcome.

K9 CANDY LANE FUN RUN AND WALK on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Renton Community Center!

Join the K9 Candy Cane 5K Fun Run and Walk from Renton Community Center along the beautiful Cedar River Trail, either with or without a leashed dog.

Have a great week!