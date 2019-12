THE SEARCH FOR FORSYTHE PENDLETON JONES I — After declaring war on Hiram (Mark Consuelos), Veronica (Camila Mendes) enlists a secret weapon against her father – her Abuelita (guest star Ana Mercedes). Archie (KJ Apa) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) team up to take Dodger (guest star Juan Riedinger) down for good, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) investigate a series of strange attacks aimed at Betty. Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) search for his grandpa, Forsythe Pendleton Jones I (guest star Timothy Webber), leads to more questions than answers, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) finally makes peace with the past that’s been haunting her. Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Paterson (#409.) Original airdate 12/11/2019 @ 8pm.