IT’S CHRISTMAS IN MYSTIC FALLS — Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster, who’s using holiday cheer to infiltrate the Salvatore School. Elsewhere, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) surprises Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) with news about his family lineage, and Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) accompanies Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) on her latest mission. Kaylee Bryant and Matthew Davis also star. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Hannah Rosner (#208). Original airdate 12/12/2019 @ 9pm.