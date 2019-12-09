TWO HOUR SPECIAL

A HOLLYWOOD TRADITION WITH GRAND MARSHAL MARIO LOPEZ AND THE LOPEZ FAMILY – The “Largest Christmas Celebration in America” will be hosted by popular personalities Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton and Grand Marshal Mario Lopez along with the Lopez family. The parade on Hollywood Boulevard will include live musical performances from a variety of today’s popular entertainers. A true Hollywood tradition, the parade features larger-than-life inflatable character balloons, and celebrity-filled cars making the heralded trek down the three-mile parade route. Taped for network television, the celebration is presented and produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/13/2019 @ 8pm.