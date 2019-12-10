Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
no pants party#MondayVibes pic.twitter.com/i2svMd24kJ
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) December 9, 2019
Thanks @TVGuide @TVGuideMagazine ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wWf123LryD
— Meagan Tandy (@meagantandy) December 5, 2019
My hair dressed on @CWBatwoman is a turbo babe @NicoleKang pic.twitter.com/Dqj5JW2Uti
— Rachel Skarsten (@RachieSkarsten) December 7, 2019
#RoswellNM is teaming up with @girlsincofsantafe to fulfill their wishlist this holiday season! Help us get these girls set up for their after school programs. Books! Science equipment! $5! Whatever you can contribute. Thank you & Happy #GivingTuesday! https://t.co/GkxnQudwUA pic.twitter.com/HmIo0B0giJ
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) December 3, 2019
can’t wait for you to see tonight’s episode! Honestly one of my favorites 🥰
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) December 4, 2019
Should I tattoo baby yoda on my face or
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 5, 2019
Wake up. Shower. Get dressed. Dance awkwardly in front of my phone for tik Tok for a couple hours. Coffee (much needed).
— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 4, 2019
The peanut butter to my jelly 🥜 pic.twitter.com/9zpaki0BUC
— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) December 9, 2019
Classic legends https://t.co/0gPNBMj8NR
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 9, 2019
Who’s ready for #CrisisOnInfinteEarths ? @david_ramsey pic.twitter.com/nMbNqZGzXM
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 6, 2019
The kids desperately wanted a pet, we didn’t want the dander, so we got them a robot cat. It was a perfect plan until the neighborhood cat, Tiggy, stopped by and fell in love. Now we live with a robot cat and a real cat. Can you tell which is which? pic.twitter.com/l5GZgo3n5i
— Misha Collins—Get The Adventurous Eaters Club Now! (@mishacollins) December 8, 2019
Happy Birthday to my little animals. 3 years of laughter, tears and loads of diapers (of which I only changed some TBH). Wouldn’t trade it for all the worlds. *And a special note to my amazing wife who has had to do most of this on her own yet continues to anchor this family with love and laughter. Coming home to you and our babies is the greatest! 🥳 (📷 @danneelackles512 ) #twinning
You know what might stop Crisis?… GRYFFINDOR!!! pic.twitter.com/wDenpIgaDh
— Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) December 8, 2019
They really didn’t skimp out on pockets in the 90s. pic.twitter.com/BsnjVSrVuH
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) December 9, 2019