



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

FESTIVAL OF TREES DISPLAY on Saturday, November 23rd through Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle!

View 20 designer trees in the lobby and driveway of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel during the annual free Festival of Trees Display. Also consider the ticketed gala (Nov. 23), free family celebration (Nov. 24), and free teddy bear suite & gingerbread house (Nov. 29 to Dec. 26).

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 29th through Monday, December 23rd, 2019 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride on the main ship with the choir, or on a “follow boat” for adults, or listen from shore (unless the schedule says the shore event is private) during the Christmas Ship Festival with many departure points.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th, 2019, Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th, 2019, and Friday, December 20th – Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 in Leavenworth!

Enjoy Christmas lights twinkling on snow, roasted chestnuts, sleigh rides, and caroling at the annual Christmas Lighting Festival. See the lights on Fri., Sat., Sun. Lighting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Sat. & Sun.

HOLIDAY TEA on Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the Hotel Sorrento!

Attend a cozy Holiday Tea in the Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel with sandwiches and treats.

SNOWFLAKE LANE on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 nightly at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection!

Enjoy a 20-minute show of lights, music, falling snow, young dancers, and drummers in uniform on Snowflake Lane (Bellevue Way between N.E. 4th & N.E. 8th). Arrive early for the best view. Free.

WINTERFEST on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

CELTIC YULETIDE 2019 on various dates in December, concluding on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at various locations in Seattle and surrounding cities!

Celtic Yuletide is Irish music, dance, storytelling, juggling, and songs performed by Magical Strings, with shows in Kingston, Kent, Leavenworth, Tacoma, Seattle, Mt. Vernon, and Bellevue.

LUMAZE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

SANTA TRAIN on Friday, November 30th, Sunday, December 1st, Saturday, December 7th, Sunday, December 8th, Saturday, December 14th, Sunday, December 15th, Saturday, December 20th, and Sunday, December 21st, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Trainfrom North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL no through Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Cougar Mountain Zoo!

Visit Cougar Mountain Zoo when it’s decorated like the North Pole to welcome Santa with his reindeer and sleigh during the Issaquah Reindeer Festival.

ENCHANT now through Sunday, December 29th, 2019 in T-Mobile Park!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at T-Mobile Park. You choose an entrance time when buying a ticket. Children age 3 and younger are free.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS on Friday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

A VICTORIAN COUNTRY CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 through Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Washington State Fair & Events Center!

A Victorian Country Christmas has 500 booths with vendors in Victorian costumes selling art, jewelry, decorations, clothing, and toys at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Free parking.

SEATTLE CITYCLUB’S ANNUAL YEAR IN REVIEW LUNCHEON on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at Crowne Plaza Seattle Downtown!

Hear local leaders discuss current events at Seattle CityClub’s Annual Year in Review at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY NATIVE GIFT FAIR & ART MARKET on Friday, December 13th through Sunday, December 15th, 2019 at Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center!

Shop for fine art, native crafts, cards, jewelry, and smoked salmon at the Native Holiday Gift Fair at the Duwamish Longhouse in West Seattle. Free.

SEATTLE SANTACON on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 in Seattle all over downtown!

Wear a Santa suit or a holiday costume to SantaCon, which begins at Westlake Park and then heads to 15 city bars until closing time. Bring cash for faster lines. Drinking on streets and sidewalks is illegal.

PATHWAY OF LIGHTS 2019 on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at Green Lake!

Take a walk following glowing luminaries on the Green Lake Pathway of Lights, which includes live music at four locations, rain or snow or stars. Free.

15TH ANNUAL DICKENS FESTIVAL AT STADIUM on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 in Tacoma!

Dickens Festival at Stadium has characters in Victorian costumes, puppet shows, dressed up dogs, music, drums, and dancers in Tacoma’s Stadium District. Also visit Victorian Holiday Festival at the botanical conservatory via horse carriage rides.

RENEGADE CRAFT FAIR on Saturday, December 14th through Sunday, December 15th, 2019 in Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park!

Renegade Craft Fair offers indie crafts, food trucks, and DJ music at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. Repeats in July. Free.

THE CHRISTMAS REVELS on Saturday, December 14th through Sunday, December 15th, 2019 in Tacoma!

The Christmas Revels is a family-oriented celebration of the winter solstice. Expect music, dance, theater, song, and storytelling at Rialto Theater in Tacoma.