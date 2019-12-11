



ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is fighting back against claims made in a new Clint Eastwood movie portraying the paper’s coverage of the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta. The film’s portrayal of the event could cause “devastating harm to the reputations of the AJC and its hard-working journalists,” the paper said in a statement to film makers.

The upcoming movie, “Richard Jewell,” by Eastwood tells the story of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Park bombing which Jewell, who was a security guard, was suspected of planning, Vulture reported. Jewell reported a suspicious knapsack in the area and helped clear visitors before the explosion, but was within a day named by federal investigators as a suspect, which national media, including the Atlanta newspaper, reported.

