Based on the DC Comics event series of the same name, the CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” saga focuses on Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) as they attempt to prevent Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) from annihilating the whole of the multiverse. In the salvation process, the heroes align with other icons of DC from the films and television series, including Superman (reprised by Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin).