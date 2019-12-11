A CELEBRATION OF INSPIRATION; HOSTED BY KEVIN FRAZIER AND NISCHELLE TURNER – Join Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York City as they count down the Top 10 dog stories of 2019. Celebrate the dogs that go above and beyond, that leave their mark on society, and achieve the nearly impossible. Dogs that have climbed mountains, soothed burn victims, helped inspire an NHL team to a Stanley Cup, and have gone viral with their message of love. Executive producers are Robert Horowitz, Josh Greenburg and Lewis Fenton. Produced by JUMA Entertainment. Original airdate 12/17/2019 @ 8pm.