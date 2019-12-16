Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Loving @MelissaBenoist & Ruby’s storyline. Such strong women #CrisisOnInfiniteEarth
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) December 11, 2019
Ideal night with my love ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ko6rG5zoR2
— Katie Cassidy (@MzKatieCassidy) December 13, 2019
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 16, 2019
To celebrate our 2 years of existence @shethority is releasing these sweet limited edition necklaces!! @maisie_rs @jesmacallan https://t.co/qlt9KcGRA7 pic.twitter.com/FZ8NOxqTet
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) December 14, 2019
For much of my life, I’ve been living with a mental health condition, and I’m ready to speak up about it. I’m partnering with #BeVocalSpeakUp to share my story. Watch this video and visit https://t.co/F2jLeNdxMo to learn more. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5Sdq6TmJ9D
— Chyler Leigh (@chy_leigh) December 9, 2019
this episode was such a gas! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/YrKnIjjT41
— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) December 12, 2019
The narrator in the Rudolph movie just said “Rudolph existed as best he could,” and damn I feel that.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 15, 2019
Here are some B tracks from an older shoot I did with the amazing @heatherhazzan . Look at em, smell your phone, taste the screen, hold your ear up to the pictures and hear my wheezing. Are we connected now? No. No we’re not. But we can be, if you send me the three numbers on the back of your card.
BLACK LIGHTNING’S CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS EPISODE PREMIERES TONIGHT… Y’all shouldn’t miss this one. Everything is going to change after this week. And Jen is going all types of crazy. Come back here after you watch it and comment your favorite part!! I’ll like as many as possible🔥💥❤️ #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #BlackLightning
Hey Twitter! What are the best couple massages in NYC? 🙏🏽
— Melonie Diaz (@Melonie_Diaz) December 12, 2019
I was having a chat with my castmates yesterday about this platform, and how it is such a dangerous place to be. I know we’ve all heard that before, that Instagram is a lie, but genuinely I can tell you, it does not paint a full picture. It’s very curated and deceiving. And as a person on here with somewhat of a following, I’m beginning to feel irresponsible for not showing that whole picture. If I want to use this app, I feel the responsibility to share the duality of life, which is there truly are highs and lows. So, I might get some eye rolls but the truth is I have been struggling heavily with my mental health, specifically OCD, the past little bit. I say this not for attention or anything in that vein, I just really feel like it’s damaging to not see anything relatable or real coming through your feed. Some days are a real challenge, sometimes it feels like I’m army crawling my way through a day in thick ass mud. That’s just the way it is 🤷♀️. Some days are really great and my OCD isn’t as loud. It’s a coin toss. So fear not! You are not alone. Sending my love to anyone and everyone who needs it.
i absolutely adore you. you dress like both our grandpas, you have the most brilliant mind, you’re gentle & kind, you’re perpetually better than me at mario kart (gotta stay humble ya know), and most of all, you are the most incredibly loving & supportive partner. especially lately, I am only doing what I am doing because of you lifting me up. happy 5 years, my love. not nearly enough time so let’s hang out for the rest of ‘em too, cool?
Fk cancer. Am I right ? Very Excited to launch my new limited edition t-shirt campaign with @Represent. We have all been affected by cancer, whether through family, friends, colleagues – or even personally. 100% of the proceeds from this tee will be donated to Fuck Cancer – an organization that is dedicated to prevention, early detection and providing emotional support to those affected by cancer. All the shirts from my campaign will be available for two weeks only. Head over to represent.com/Lucy to get yours. I’m so grateful for the support and your generosity doesn’t go unnoticed !! Swipe to see some of the options. @letsfcancer – LINK IN BIO to order/donate