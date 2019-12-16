Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

EW.com: Supernatural Star Jake Abel Reveals He’s Playing Both Adam & Michael In Fall Finale

 

EW.com: ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Star Jon Cryer Reacts To Lex’s ‘Oh S—‘ Moment

 

Hollywood Reporter: ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’: Ranking The Wildest Crossover Cameos

 

Deadline: Supergirl: Thomas Lennon To Recur As Mxyzptlk In CW Series

 

Cinema Blend: Arrowverse Boss Explains Giant ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Crossover Shock

 

Variety: Microsoft Helps CW Carry All American Story Into Commercial Breaks

