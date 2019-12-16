TALENT ABOUNDS – This Christmas caroling competition series featuring 12 extraordinary Christmas carol groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, in celebrating the great Christmas music we have all come to love. We’ll meet these groups from the most elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with the most unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carol. Each group which will be judged by three celebrity judges. This all-new special is produced by Associated Television International (#104). Original airdate 12/22/2019 @ 9pm.