



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL on Saturday, November 9th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL on Friday, November 29th through Monday, December 23rd, 2019 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride on the main ship with the choir, or on a “follow boat” for adults, or listen from shore (unless the schedule says the shore event is private) during the Christmas Ship Festival with many departure points.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTING FESTIVAL 2019 on Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th, 2019, Friday, December 13th – Sunday, December 15th, 2019, and Friday, December 20th – Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 in Leavenworth!

Enjoy Christmas lights twinkling on snow, roasted chestnuts, sleigh rides, and caroling at the annual Christmas Lighting Festival. See the lights on Fri., Sat., Sun. Lighting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Sat. & Sun.

HOLIDAY TEA on Friday, December 6th through Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the Hotel Sorrento!

Attend a cozy Holiday Tea in the Fireside Room at the Sorrento Hotel with sandwiches and treats.

SNOWFLAKE LANE on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 nightly at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection!

Enjoy a 20-minute show of lights, music, falling snow, young dancers, and drummers in uniform on Snowflake Lane (Bellevue Way between N.E. 4th & N.E. 8th). Arrive early for the best view. Free.

WINTERFEST on Friday, November 29th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

CELTIC YULETIDE 2019 on various dates in December, concluding on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at various locations in Seattle and surrounding cities!

Celtic Yuletide is Irish music, dance, storytelling, juggling, and songs performed by Magical Strings, with shows in Kingston, Kent, Leavenworth, Tacoma, Seattle, Mt. Vernon, and Bellevue.

LUMAZE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

SANTA TRAIN on Friday, November 30th, Sunday, December 1st, Saturday, December 7th, Sunday, December 8th, Saturday, December 14th, Sunday, December 15th, Saturday, December 20th, and Sunday, December 21st, 2019 in Snoqualmie!

The Northwest Railway Museum runs a popular 20-minute Santa Trainfrom North Bend to the Snoqualmie Depot for cookies and a visit with Santa.

ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Cougar Mountain Zoo!

Visit Cougar Mountain Zoo when it’s decorated like the North Pole to welcome Santa with his reindeer and sleigh during the Issaquah Reindeer Festival.

ENCHANT now through Sunday, December 29th, 2019 in T-Mobile Park!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at T-Mobile Park. You choose an entrance time when buying a ticket. Children age 3 and younger are free.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS on Friday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

TEDDY BEAR SUITE now through Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Visit the Teddy Bear Suite upstairs (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and the life-sized gingerbread house at the bottom of the escalator (24 hours) at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Free.

MODEL TRAIN FESTIVAL on Friday, December 20th, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Washington State History Museum!

Watch model trains run through detailed scenes of the Pacific Northwest, and see railroad-history exhibits at the Model Train Festival at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. See Santa some days. Closed December 24 & 25.

WINTER SOLSTICE HOLIDAY NIGHT MARKET on Friday, December 20th through Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Fremont Sunday Market!

Family-friendly Winter Solstice Night Market has street food, art vendors, and live music at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park. An optional ticket to its Winter Solstice Beer Fest includes eight tasting tokens (4 ounces each) so you can sample from 30 breweries.

2019 UNITED INDIANS HOLIDAY ART MARKET on Friday, December 20th through Sunday, December 21st, 2019 at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center!

Shop for art prints, clothing, jewelry, woodworking, drums, and lunch at Native Art Mart at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park. Free.

SEATTLE SECULAR SOLSTICE 2019 on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church!

Seattle Secular Solstice promises “food, light, song, and camaraderie” to bring Seattleites together and brighten the darkest days of winter at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Donation.

HOLIDAY FUN RUN on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 at Magnuson Park!

You’re welcome to dress for the holidays when you join the Holiday Fun Run (5K, 10K, 15K), followed by hot chocolate and cider at Magnuson Park.