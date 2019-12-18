



The first 3 episodes of the Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” already hit your screens in December — you all must be wondering when the series will continue! On Tuesday, January 14th at 8pm, part 5 will resume on CW11 Seattle! See the schedule below and ways to catch up on the first three episodes!

Monday, January 6th, 2020

8:00 p.m. Supergirl – crossover part 1 encore

9:00 p.m. Crisis Aftermath I encore

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020

8:00 p.m. Batwoman – crossover part 2 encore

Monday, January 13th, 2020

8:00 p.m. The Flash – crossover part 3 encore

9:00 p.m. Crisis Aftermath II encore

Tuesday, January 14th, 2020

8:00 p.m. Arrow – crossover part 4 *NEW

9:00 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – crossover part 5 *NEW

You can also visit CWTV.com to stream the first three parts of the crossover event!