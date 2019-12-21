ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

HOSTED BY ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAMER BILLY GIBBONS – A roster of epic talent performs in this annual concert benefitting brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) hosts the benefit concert joined by guitar legends George Thorogood (George Thorogood & The Destroyers), Grammy Award-winner Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule), Nancy Wilson (Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and co-founding member of Heart), Steve Lukather (co-founding member of Toto), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) and Ellis Hall (Tower of Power Lead Vocalist). World renowned drummer Kenny Aronoff leads an All-Star band. Original airdate 12/27/2019 @ 8pm.