



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at Swansons Nursery!

Visit live reindeer and watch a model train circle a winter landscape during the Reindeer Festival at Swansons Nursery. See the web page for other scheduled activities. Free.

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

CHRISTMAS SHIP FESTIVAL now through Monday, December 23rd, 2019 on Lake Washington and Puget Sound!

Ride on the main ship with the choir, or on a “follow boat” for adults, or listen from shore (unless the schedule says the shore event is private) during the Christmas Ship Festival with many departure points.

SNOWFLAKE LANE now through Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 nightly at 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection!

Enjoy a 20-minute show of lights, music, falling snow, young dancers, and drummers in uniform on Snowflake Lane (Bellevue Way between N.E. 4th & N.E. 8th). Arrive early for the best view. Free.

WINTERFEST now through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

LUMAZE now through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS now through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS now through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Cougar Mountain Zoo!

Visit Cougar Mountain Zoo when it’s decorated like the North Pole to welcome Santa with his reindeer and sleigh during the Issaquah Reindeer Festival.

ENCHANT now through Sunday, December 29th, 2019 in T-Mobile Park!

Enchant Christmas features a maze where you look for Santa’s reindeer, an ice-skating rink, Christmas shops, food vendors, music, and lots of photos ops at T-Mobile Park. You choose an entrance time when buying a ticket. Children age 3 and younger are free.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS now through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

MODEL TRAIN FESTIVAL now through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Washington State History Museum!

Watch model trains run through detailed scenes of the Pacific Northwest, and see railroad-history exhibits at the Model Train Festival at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. See Santa some days. Closed December 24 & 25.

TEDDY BEAR SUITE now through Thursday, December 26th, 2019 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle!

Visit the Teddy Bear Suite upstairs (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and the life-sized gingerbread house at the bottom of the escalator (24 hours) at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Free.