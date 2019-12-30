



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

27TH ANNUAL SHERATON GRAND SEATTLE GINGERBREAD VILLAGE now through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle!

See elaborate displays made mostly of food at the Gingerbread Village at Sheraton Seattle Hotel. Expect lines at times. Open until 9 p.m., except 11 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. Free.

WINTERFEST now through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Center!

Enjoy holiday lights, skating at Fisher Pavilion (cost), folk dancers, carolers, dancers, ice sculptors, model trains, and professional entertainment during Winterfest at the Seattle Center. See schedule. No events on Dec. 25. Free.

LUMAZE on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91!

Lumaze has half a million lights, interactive features, illuminated sculptures, an artisan marketplace, food trucks, breweries, and wineries at Smith Cove Cruise Terminal on Pier 91.

WILDLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Woodland Park Zoo!

WildLights has 800,000 lights in animal shapes, plus animal encounters, fire pits, snowball fights, a lighted carousel, hot chocolate, and adult beverages at Woodland Park Zoo from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, 25. Free parking.

ZOOLIGHTS on Friday, November 29th, 2019 through Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium!

Bundle up to admire 700,000 holiday lights and displays, plus the South Pacific Aquarium at Zoolights in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo from 5 to 9 p.m. Closed Dec. 24.

ISSAQUAH REINDEER FESTIVAL now through Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Cougar Mountain Zoo!

Visit Cougar Mountain Zoo when it’s decorated like the North Pole to welcome Santa with his reindeer and sleigh during the Issaquah Reindeer Festival.

GARDEN D’LIGHTS on Friday, November 30th through Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 in Bellevue Botanical Garden!

Enjoy zillions of colorful lights and displays at Garden d’Lights in Bellevue Botanical Garden from 4:30 to 9 p.m. every night.

MODEL TRAIN FESTIVAL on Friday, December 20th, 2019 through Wednesday, January 1st, 2020 at the Washington State History Museum!

Watch model trains run through detailed scenes of the Pacific Northwest, and see railroad-history exhibits at the Model Train Festival at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma. See Santa some days. Closed December 24 & 25.

PRE-NYE 2020 BOLLYWOOD MASQUERADE PARTY IN SEATTLE on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Nectar Lounge!

Dance into the new year a day early at Masquerade Pre-NYE Party, which has DJ dance music from India, dance performers, and a 10 p.m. dance lesson at the Nectar Lounge for age 21+.

BLACK AND WHITE BALL: THE PARTY OF THE CENTURY NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Women’s University Club!

Dress formally in black, white, or both to attend the Black & White Ball, which offers two dance floors, two bands, a dessert bar, hats & noisemakers, and a champagne toast at midnight at Women’s University Club for age 21+. A dinner at 6 p.m. is optional.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PANDEMONIUM on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Benaroya Hall!

New Year’s Eve: Meow Meow features the Seattle Symphony performing with diva Meow Meow, followed by a party with dancing until midnight, a countdown, and a champagne toast at Benaroya Hall.

TOTALLY RADICAL NEW YEARS on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Sky View Observatory!

Watch the Space Needle’s fireworks at midnight from atop the city’s tallest building at New Year’s Eve at Sky View Observatory, with live music, light hors d’oeuvres, and a champagne toast for age 21+.

SEATTLE’S INDULGENCE NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH 2020 on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at MoPOP!

Indulgence is billed as Seattle’s biggest New Year’s Eve bash, with 2,000 guests, comedy, live dance music, dancers, and access to most exhibits in the Museum of Pop Culture at Seattle Center for age 21+.

NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Chihuly Garden and Glass!

The $250 New Year’s Eve pARTy includes appetizers & dessert, two drink tickets, live music and dancing, a tour of the exhibits, and a champagne toast with a view of the Space Needle’s fireworks through the Glasshouse ceiling at Chihuly Garden and Glass at Seattle Center for age 21+.

T-MOBILE’S NEW YEAR’S AT THE NEEDLE on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at the Space Needle!

Wear a winter coat and join 20,000 people gathered below The Space Needle to watch a free fireworks show at midnight. The $275 T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle party upstairs is for age 21+.

SPECTRA NYE 2020 on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at the Pacific Science Center!

Spectra: New Year’s Eve Under the Arches has laser shows, science exhibits and live demos, games, dancing to DJ music, a champagne toast, a cash bar, food for sale, and a view of the Space Needle fireworks at midnight at Pacific Science Center for age 21+.

RESOLUTION on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at the WaMu theater!

Wear white and gold to Resolution, a massive concert with 13 DJs playing dance music on two stages at WaMu Theater for age 18+ (bars will serve age 21+).

MOULIN ROUGE NEW YEAR’S EVE SING-A-LONG on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at SIFF Cinema Uptown!

Watch the glamorous film with Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman at Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Party Sing Along, including a sing along and a free beverage at SIFF Cinema Uptown.

BOLLYWOOD NYE on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at Seattle Design Center Events!

Bollywood NYE promises “two DJs playing Seattle’s best Bollywood all night long” with a cash bar and Indian food for sale at Seattle Design Center.