Decades come and go, but the movies are forever. Welcome to WatchMojo and today we’ll be counting down our picks for the Top 10 Best Movies of the Decade. For this list, we’re taking a look at movies released from 2010 to 2019 that will not only be remembered as classics in the years to come, but also served to define that decade. Since this was especially difficult to narrow down, we’re leaving off animated features. Honestly, between “Toy Story 3” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” there are so many options on the animated front that they could make up their own list.

Our countdown includes films such as “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), “Hereditary” (2018) & “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013). Did your favorite MOVIE of the decade make our list?