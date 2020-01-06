Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

2019 was a pretty incredible year. I became a director, started the 6th season of @CW_TheFlash , traveled, and now I’m expecting my first child. I’m grateful for all that I’ve learned and can’t wait to see what 2020 brings 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EkLlCRiaP3 — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) December 31, 2019

Happy NFL Playoffs. Next week the 49’ers are going to lose at home. Kyle and Jimmy will talk about their first playoff game as a learning experience. Best of luck to them next year. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2020

Bringing in the new year with a splash.

Godson Leo handled the chilly English lake way better than me…

Happy new year one & all!!

Any good New Years resolutions?

Inspire me please!!!

XoxoX pic.twitter.com/zrrvqyMU7O — Paul Blackthorne (@PaulBlackthorne) January 1, 2020

1/4:

As promised. My #2020resolutions (well, the ones that i didn’t mess up yet)

1) Read More Books (pictures NOT mandatory. Just helpful)

Note* Learn to read first.

2) Stop abbreviating June and July (honestly man, it’s one freaking letter)

3) make more use of the word “cur”. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 3, 2020

2/4:

4) Stop saying “molasses” so often (who does that???)

5) Raise awareness and funds for charities that are meaningful to me (MORE ON THAT TO COME!😁)

6) Make amends with “Me Shuh” (double check spelling of her name first)

7) Take more pictures (helps stave off memory loss) — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 3, 2020

3/4:

8) Speak in the third person more often (that always makes Jared feel better)

9) Play more guitar (or, invent a guitar that plays itself. Don’t tell anyone, obvs.)

10) Reply “new phone. who dis?” more often (*note – also funny in person)

11) Walk along the Range. In Texas. — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 3, 2020

4/4:

12) Apologize to the kid from grade school that you never found during Hide and Seek. He’s probably still in the same spot.

13) Google search that new birthmark that just showed up. Borrow computer from @dicksp8jr

14) Stop procrastinating (starting tomorrow)

15) Tweet more — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 3, 2020

I just yelled something I hope never passes my lips again: “IF YOU DON’T STOP KICKING EACH OTHER, I’M NOT STOPPING AT WALMART!!!” — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 5, 2020