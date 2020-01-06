Filed Under:CW Stars, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

going up? 🍾 @instylemagazine #goldenglobes

A post shared by Candice Patton (@candicepatton) on

View this post on Instagram

life can be crazy sometimes

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

View this post on Instagram

mermaid man and barnacle babe

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

View this post on Instagram

Bowling my way into 2020 🎳

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) on

View this post on Instagram

🦇Basquiat X Harring🦇

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

View this post on Instagram

Exhibitionist

A post shared by RACHEL SKARSTEN (@rachieskarsten) on

View this post on Instagram

Managed to fit 20 balloons in a smart car

A post shared by Maddison Sunshine Jaizani (@maddisonjaizani) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply