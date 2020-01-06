Three-Hour Special

TAYE DIGGS HOSTS THE 25th ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS – Hollywood’s best and brightest celebrate the finest in cinematic and televised achievement for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Hosted by acclaimed actor Taye Diggs (“All American”) and broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., the Critics’ Choice Awards feature the best in film, television and streaming from the past year. Actress Kristen Bell will be honored with this year’s #SeeHer Award. The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards is produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. Original airdate 1/12/2020 @ 7pm