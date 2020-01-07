



CBS has announced GRAMMY Red Carpet Live, a live entertainment special hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight will lead into the 2020 GRAMMY Awards and is set to air Sunday, January 26th at 7:00PM live ET/4:00PM live PT.

This special red carpet event will serve as the kicks off for “Music’s Biggest Night” when Frazier and Knight interview music’s biggest stars. The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will kick off immediately following the red carpet, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles at 8:00PM live ET/5:00PM live PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.