JUSTICE – After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Sydney Freeland directed the episode written by Katherine DiSavino & Lisa Bao (#110). Original airdate 1/15/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.