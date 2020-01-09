ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

MARIO LOPEZ HOSTS THE CANINE-CENTRIC SPECIAL EVENT – Commemorating some of the most talented and laudable pups on the planet, this special event features Hollywood’s dog-loving celebrities along with their four-legged family members filmed during a studio lot party on the famous “New York Street” at CBS Radford Studios. These furry stars are honored in categories ranging from Best Supporting Actor to a Dog, Celebrity Dog Selfie, Top Movie Dog, Top TV Dog, and many more. Lopez, along with his daughter Gia, and their family dog, Julio, anchor the special from their “New York Street” host position. They’re joined throughout the hour by roving reporter Keltie Knight, who will interview the honorees during the celebration, where some winners will even perform their canine talents for party guests. Produced by JUMA Entertainment with executive producers Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Original airdate 1/15/2020 @ 8pm.