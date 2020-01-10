THE RETURN OF THE NECROMANCER — Back and ready to wreak havoc, The Necromancer (guest star Ben Geurens) sets his plan for revenge in motion. To mend fences with Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) offers to help her learn more about the mora miserium. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) enlists Landon’s (Aria Shahghasemi) help to find out if Sebastian (guest star Thomas Doherty) is a threat to the school. Jenny Boyd and Quincy Fouse also star. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Hannah Rosner (#209). Original airdate 1/16/2020 @ 9pm.