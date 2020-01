EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down; Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) chance encounter with a SafeSpace investor (guest star Eric Balfour) takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Carolyn Townsend (#209). Original airdate 1/17/2020 @ 8pm