Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
When your dog wants to come with you, but there is a dress code pic.twitter.com/5jftkM6bLs
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 12, 2020
All is not well! I came home from work to discover that Maison had sprinkled glitter all over every surface in the house. This glitter situation is irreversible. Glitter on the rugs, upholstery, armpits, everywhere. I will forever sparkle.
— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) January 10, 2020
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 12, 2020
Season TWO premieres Monday, March 16th at 9pm. OH AND ALSO, we just got picked up for SEASON THREE!!! #RoswellNM pic.twitter.com/7BKaTlCXIi
— Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) January 7, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @mercedesbenzau for the sweet ride to get me around Australia for this years road trip. A lot of places I wanted to visit i couldn’t because of the fires, my heart is breaking for my country and friends and family. It was a short but beautiful break, the first thing I did was donated $50,000 to numerous fire brigades around the country and wildlife organizations. Then I visited my amazing family and friends. I saw Daisy and i wore my Mariah cape for Christmas haha. I miss it all so much already but I don’t miss the smoke that covered the city and cities I travelled through. I hope we can get these fires under control and start restoring our beautiful country and world. Climate change is real, we need to listen to the indigenous people as we had in the past. Where our PM has failed the firefighters, volunteers and land THE PEOPLE have been victorious in coming together as a world wide community donating and praying and volunteering. I’m so proud to call Australia home. And a big shout out to @celestebarber who has raised more money than I can believe and been a true Australian Hero.
smiling really big on the inside 🌞 pic.twitter.com/tWX88fps3v
— Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) January 7, 2020