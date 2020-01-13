THE TRUTH HURTS – Blake’s (Grant Show) trial continues as Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Following the scuffle between Adam (Sam Underwood) and Liam (Adam Huber), Fallon (Liz Gillies) returns to the courthouse to find her mother has returned, newly married to her ex-fiancee, Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke). Also starring Daniella Alonso, Michael Michele, Alan Dale, Rafael De La Fuente, and Robert Christopher Riley. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr (#309). Original airdate 1/17/2020 @ 9pm