RE-CLAIM YOUR LIFE – Dillon (Jalyn Hall) is mad that Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hasn’t been around, so Spencer tries to make it up to him by having him help sell tickets for Coop’s (Bre-Z) show, but they find themselves confronted by the police instead. Elsewhere, Coop is shook when faced with Tyrone (guest star Demetrius Shipp Jr.), but luckily she knows Preach (guest star Kareem J. Grimes) is in her corner. Billy (Taye Diggs) tries to force Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Olivia (Samantha Logan) to hang out with him and make memories, but all doesn’t go to plan, giving Olivia an idea on reporting injustices. Meanwhile, Layla (Great Onieogou) bonds with a new friend who understands what she is going through, but she realizes that Spencer and Olivia are there for her, too. Cody Christian, Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Erica Watson directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore (#209). Original airdate 1/20/2020 @ 8pm.