



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

TACOMA RV SHOW on Thursday, January 16th through Sunday, January 19th, 2020 in Tacoma!

Check out hundreds of recreational vehicles at the Tacoma RV Show in the Tacoma Dome. Children age 16 and younger are free. Repeats in Oct.

47TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY CELEBRATION OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at Mount Zion Baptist Church!

The annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.includes a keynote speaker and live gospel music at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Doors open at 11 a.m. Free.

LAKE CHELAN WINTERFEST on Friday, January 17th through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 in Chelan!

Dress warmly for Lake Chelan Winterfest, which features ice sculptures, live music, wine & ale tasting, kids’ activities, a polar bear splash, a giant beach bonfire, and fireworks on the sunny side of the state. Closed Monday to Thursday.

WOMXN’S MARCH ON SEATTLE 2020 on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in Seattle!

Womxn’s March on Seattle includes a rally at Cal Anderson Park and a march downtown. Free.

MLK WEEKEND RUN on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 in Magnuson Park!

Celebrate the holiday by running 5K, 10K, or 15K in the MLK Weekend Run at Magnuson Park.

TẾT IN SEATTLE on Saturday, January 18th through Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at Seattle Center Armory!

Tết in Seattle offers live performances, hands-on activities, foods, crafts, games, fashion, martial arts, and a marketplace at Seattle Center Armory. Free.

SEATTLE WINE & FILM FESTIVAL on Saturday, January 18th through Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at The Old Rainier Brewery!

The inaugural Seattle Wine & Film Festival promises unlimited wine tasting, cheese, chocolate, a world-class guitarist, a winemaker talk, and 15 films in the art gallery at The Old Rainier Brewery.

GREAT TRAIN SHOW on Saturday, January 18th through Sunday, January 19th, 2020 in Puyallup!

The Great Train Show features model train layouts and hundreds of vendors at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

THE PACIFIC NW REPTILE AND EXOTIC ANIMAL SHOW on Saturday, January 18th through Sunday, January 19th, 2020 in Puyallup!

See frogs, snakes, geckos, and other exotic creatures at the Pacific Northwest Reptile and Exotic Animal Show at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup. Bring no pets. Held in January & July.

46TH MODEL RAILROAD SHOW on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at the Pacific Science Center!

See dozens of model-train displays and layouts, join hands-on demonstrations and activities, and ride a mini train around the courtyard at the Model Railroad Show at the Pacific Science Center. The Imax movie about a Canadian steam-train ride is optional.

BAVARIAN ICEFEST on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce!

Enjoy invigorating outdoor events like snow sculpture, ice-cube scramble, snowball tossing, and the famous smooshing contest at Bavarian Icefest in Leavenworth.

FREE ENTRANCE DAY IN NATIONAL PARKS on Monday, January 20th, 2020 at various National Parks locations!

Entry is free at Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks on Free Entrance Days in the National Parks. Expect more people and less parking than usual.

DR. MLK JR. DAY on Monday, January 20th, 2020 – events at Garfield High School!

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day includes an 8:30 a.m. job fair and workshops at Garfield High School, a rally at 11 a.m., a march at 12:30 p.m. to city hall, and then a bus ride back to a community meal. Free.

VISION 2020 DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION on Monday, January 20th, 2020 in Tacoma!

Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration features a keynote speaker plus music, dance, and poetry at Greater Tacoma Convention Center. The community outreach fair is earlier (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) Free.

Have a great week!