What: Seattle Home Show 2020 presented by Kitchen Plus

Dates: Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 23, 2020

Location: CenturyLink Field Event Center, 1000 Occidental Avenue South (between T-Mobile Park and CenturyLink Field), Seattle, WA

Hours: Saturdays, Sundays & Monday 10 AM – 6 PM; Tuesday – Friday 11 AM – 6 PM

Admission: $13.00 Adults, $9.00 Seniors (60+) and Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Garage. E-tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip.

Description: The Seattle Home Show, America’s Biggest Open House,™ will have hundreds of home and garden displays plus daily home improvement seminars. Show exhibits will feature an Outdoor Living by Night area presented by Sleep Number®, and everything for the home including the newest building products and materials, remodeling, landscaping, living green and home decorating. Free appraisals by nationally known art & antiques appraiser Dr. Lori.

Special Features:

– “Too much to see, come back for free™”. Show visitors can register to return a second day for free.

– Carpool Karaoke World Championships Competition, with winning singers earning entry into the Washington State Finals for the Karaoke World Championships in July.

– Art Battle Global Tournament of Live Painting, where show visitors can vote for their favorite artist with the winner earning the chance to compete at the 2020 Art Battle World Championship.

– A “Kids Zone” with special activities just for kids including a Butterfly House, planetarium and more.

– Better Homes & Gardens Magazine – one-year subscription with ticket purchase.

Parking: Plenty of parking will be available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase.

Website: http://www.SeattleHomeShow.com

Sponsors:

Master Builders Association and The Seattle Times

DISH Official T.V. Satellite Provider

Toyota Official Show Vehicle