



PUYALLUP, WA – Washington State’s largest Sportsmen’s Show, The Washington Sportsmen’s Show, returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, Washington, February 22nd – February 26th, 2020. Expect to see miles of aisles of hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment, supplies and services, along with several bold and exciting features like: Outdoor Cooking Competition, Kayak Fishing Pavilion, Walleye Alley, dozens of new exhibitors and new seminar speakers. And don’t miss perennial favorites like the Baxter’s Kid’s Trout Pond, Toyota’s Fistful of Corkies, Survival Expert Brett Stoffel and the Head and Horns Competition.

What:

With more than 500 exhibitors and 365,000 square feet of exhibit space, there’s an incredible variety of exhibits for anglers, hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to walk, view and purchase. For complete details visit: thesportshows.com.

Who:

The nation’s top manufacturers and retailers in fishing, hunting, outdoor apparel, boats, footwear and boots, jewelry, art, knives, food, camp cooking, optics, fishing and outdoor electronics, crabbing, RV’s, ATV’s, trucks, trailers, rafts, guides, outfitters, camping equipment, dozens of seminars and much more!

Why:

The Washington Sportsmen’s Show only comes to Puyallup once-a-year for 5 days. It’s the best ticket in town with plenty to experience and see.

When:

Wednesday, January 22nd – January 26th, 2020

Wednesday – Friday, January 22nd – 24th 12 PM – 8 PM

Saturday, January 25th 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, January 26th 10 AM – 4 PM

Where:

Washington State Fair Events Center

110 9th Avenue SW

Puyallup, WA 98371

Tickets:

Adult – $15

Junior (6-16) – $5

Kids 5 and under – FREE

Half Day – 4PM to Close – $8 (Wed. – Sat.)

$8 Military discount with valid military ID (All days of the show)

Two Day Pass – $24

No matter what your schedule allows we have you covered with ticket prices tailored to you and your family.

Parking:

Onsite parking – FREE

Here are 54 reasons why you should attend the show!

