ALTERED FATES – Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) fear Jordan’s (Jordan Donica) curse is alive and well. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Harry (Rupert Evans) confront unspoken feelings. Poppy Drayton also stars. Doug Aarniokoski directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Joey Falco (#210). Original airdate 1/24/2020 @ 8pm.