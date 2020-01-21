Filed Under:cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Tweets of the Week

Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

View this post on Instagram

Big birthday for Brian 🐟 aka Brock Rogers

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on

View this post on Instagram

thanks @olivier_rousteing & @balmain

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️ 📸 @tengstagram

A post shared by Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) on

View this post on Instagram

Chinese girl gets ready for Americatown

A post shared by Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) on

View this post on Instagram

LOOK MOM! 🌙

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

 

Comments

Leave a Reply