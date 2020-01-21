Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars “Tweets & Grams Of The Week” – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!
Showered with all the love. We are so lucky 💞 pic.twitter.com/8YrWuMq7PD
— Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) January 13, 2020
WOW! What an incredible day this has been. My cup runneth over. My undying gratitude to @TheCW for your faith and incredible support, and to my #spnfamily … for everything. Looks like you won’t be able to get rid of me just yet 😜#GiddyUp
— Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 15, 2020
View this post on Instagram
One year ago today, i bid my final farewell to my girl, Sadie. I rescued her in June of 2003, between scenes on Gilmore Girls, and we were partners and teammates for 15+ years. I think about her often. I miss her, and I’ll always cherish the times we shared. I sometimes feel selfish, thinking about how much joy she gave me. I hope i made her feel the same. If i was able to give her even just 1% of the happiness she gave me, then she’s still smiling… somewhere… Play In Peace Sadie. My life is better because you were in it.
Good night! pic.twitter.com/zazby2ZL2q
— Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) January 15, 2020
Ideally, I’d love to pull a Carrie Bradshaw and throw my phone in the ocean and sleep for a week.
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 15, 2020
i’m so proud of @kanyewest. don’t even know the dude and i’m proud of him like he a relative or somethin
— China Anne McClain (@chinamcclain) January 15, 2020
I got my Cameo mat talk from Jerry. I’m ready for the week ahead. 😌🙏🏽✨ #CheerNetflix
— Madeleine Mantock (@missmads) January 20, 2020
Photobombing @itsdanielleruss in tonight’s episode of @cwlegacies pic.twitter.com/ex9YBL4nz8
— Kaylee Bryant (@BryantmKaylee) January 17, 2020