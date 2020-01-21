Filed Under:CW NEws, CW Talk, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw


Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

E! Online: Lucy Hale Dishes On “Dreamy, Magical” Show Katy Keene

 

Hollywood Reporter: Arrow Boss On The DC Universe’s ‘Earth’ – Shattering Death

 

Forbes: The CW’s ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Finale Delivers Drama, Cameos And Maximum DC Brand

 

People: Lucy Hale Joins Riverdale for Katy Keene Crossover Episode: See The First Photos!

Photo: DAVID GIESBRECHT/THE CW

 

Cinema Blend: 6 Major Arrow-verse Questions We Have After ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’

 

Entertainment Weekly: Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Introduces A Major Change For The CW’s Superhero Shows

 

TV Guide: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Opens Up About Brandon Routh’s Exit

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — “Dancing Queen” — Image Number: LGN403a_0165b2.jpg — Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — Ã‚Â© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

 

Entertainment Weekly: 23 Actors Who Were On Supernatural Before Their Big Break 

 

Newsweek: ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Ending Explained: What Happened At The End & What It Means For Arrow-verse

 

Deadline: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Adds Joanna Vanderham As Season 5 Villain 

Comments

Leave a Reply