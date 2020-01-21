



news

E! Online: Lucy Hale Dishes On “Dreamy, Magical” Show Katy Keene

Hollywood Reporter: Arrow Boss On The DC Universe’s ‘Earth’ – Shattering Death

Forbes: The CW’s ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Finale Delivers Drama, Cameos And Maximum DC Brand

People: Lucy Hale Joins Riverdale for Katy Keene Crossover Episode: See The First Photos!

Cinema Blend: 6 Major Arrow-verse Questions We Have After ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’

Entertainment Weekly: ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Introduces A Major Change For The CW’s Superhero Shows

TV Guide: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Opens Up About Brandon Routh’s Exit

Entertainment Weekly: 23 Actors Who Were On Supernatural Before Their Big Break

Newsweek: ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Ending Explained: What Happened At The End & What It Means For Arrow-verse

Deadline: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Adds Joanna Vanderham As Season 5 Villain