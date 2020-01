JOINING FORCES FOR GOOD – Anders (Alan Dale) seeks help finding Kirby (Maddison Brown), so Fallon (Liz Gillies) assembles Sam (Rafael De La Fuente), Colby (Sam Adegoke), Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), and, reluctantly, Adam (Sam Underwood), for the mission. Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) have a historically epic encounter. Grant Show also stars. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Libby Wells (#310). Original airdate 1/24/2020 @ 9pm.