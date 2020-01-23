



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

WASHINGTON SPORTSMEN’S SHOW on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup!

Washington Sportsmen’s Show has seminars and exhibitors at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

STRANGE BREWFEST 2020 on Friday, January 24th through Saturday, January 25th, 2020 in Port Townsend!

Enjoy beer in odd flavors from dozens of breweries and watch live music and entertainment at Strange Brewfestat American Legion Hall in Port Townsend.

TACOMA HOME AND GARDEN SHOW on Thursday, January 23rd through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the Tacoma Dome!

The Tacoma Home & Garden Show fills the Tacoma Dome with home-improvement vendors, seminars, and thousands of plants.

TIMBRRR! WINTER MUSIC FESTIVAL on Friday, January 24th through Saturday, January 25th, 2020 in Leavenworth!

Hear 17 acts indoors over two days at Timbrrr! Winter Music Festival in Leavenworth, counterpart to the Timber! Outdoor Music Festival in July. Evening events are for age 21+.

NORTHWEST REMODELING EXPO on Friday, Janaury 24th through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at the Washington State Convention Center!

Get ideas for your dream home from speakers, vendors, and remodeling experts at the Northwest Remodeling Expo at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle.

LAKE CHELAN WINTERFEST now through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 in Lake Chelan!

Dress warmly for Lake Chelan Winterfest, which features ice sculptures, live music, wine & ale tasting, kids’ activities, a polar bear splash, a giant beach bonfire, and fireworks on the sunny side of the state. Closed Monday to Thursday.

SEATTLE BOAT SHOW 2020 on Friday, January 24th through Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Seattle!

Seattle Boat Show, which promises 1000 boats and watercraft on display plus 250 boating seminars, is at CenturyLink Field, with a free shuttle to boats in the water at South Lake Union. Children age 17 and younger are free.

ONESIE PUB CRAW on Saturday, January 25th through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 in Downtown Seattle!

Dress for bedtime and join the Onesie Pub Crawl, following the posted route to visit 6 or more bars offering drink specials downtown, with live entertainment and a costume contest for age 21+.

BELGIAN FEST on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at Fisher Pavilion-Seattle Center!

Buy a ticket to Belgian Fest and you can choose 10 beers to taste from 100 available that are brewed in Washington using Belgian yeast, at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center for age 21+.

CIVIC SATURDAY on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at El Centro de la Raza!

Connect with people who care about the community at Civic Saturday “to hear readings, sing together, share thoughts and ideas, and hear a civic sermon” about American liberty, equality, and self government at El Centro de la Raza. Free.

URSULMAS MEDIEVAL FAIRE on Saturday, January 25th through Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe!

Watch tournaments and competitions, try your hand at archery and thrown weapons during open hours, play games, and shop from artisans at the quirky Ursulmas Medieval Faire at Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe.