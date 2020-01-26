



January 26th, 2020 will forever be remembered as the day that tragically saw nine lives cut short in a fatal helicopter crash including 13-year-old Gianna Bryant and her father, 5-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant. January 26th is also the date of the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards, held inside the arena that Kobe built, Los Angeles’ fabled Staples Center.

As music’s biggest stars filed into the arena down the red carpet, there was a tangible sadness hanging in the air as entertainers and fans alike mourned the loss of a man who meant so much to many all over the world.

“When you motivate human beings to rise above what they might have been able to do, that’s the kind of leadership Kobe Bryant had,” said Billy Ray Cyrus. “My thoughts and prayers are with all and it’s going to be a hard one to heal.”

GRAMMYs host Alicia Keys would open the show with a tribute to Bryant and throughout the night a spotlight was shone on Bryant's two retired jersey numbers hanging in the rafters of the Staples Center.