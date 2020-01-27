Comments
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Elite Daily: These Photos Of Riverdale’s Katy Keene Crossover Will Get You So Pumped
Cinema Blend: Arrow-verse: Every CW Show Connected To Arrow, Ranked
Deadline: Batwoman Comes Out: Ruby Rose’s CW Superhero Tells Gotham She’s A Lesbian
TVLine: Moody, Mordant And Retro Are All The Rage In Teen TV. Call It The Riverdale Effect
Entertainment Weekly: See Emily Bett Rickards’ Return As Felicity In Arrow Series Finale Photos
POPSUGAR: 10 Facts About Jonny Beauchamp That Will Make You Even More Excited About Katy Keene
Deadline: Charles Jazz Terrier Joins Legacies In A Recurring Role
TVLine: Dynasty Recreate Iconic Fight Scene From The Original Series – First Look