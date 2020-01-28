



See what’s coming up in and around town this week in Seattle!

EMERALD CITY TRAPEZE ARTS STUDENT SHOW on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Emerald City Trapeze Arts!

The Student Show at Emerald City Trapeze features students performing a diverse array of aerial arts, high flying trapeze, and circus acts, with snacks for sale. Free if it does not sell out.

53RD ANNUAL LUNAR NEW YEAR GALA on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the University of Washington!

The public is invited to celebrate Chinese culture and the Lunar New Year with students at the Lunar New Year Gala, which has food for sale, activities, prizes, and performances beginning at 7 p.m. (including a lion dance, wushu, and Chinese yoyo) at Kane Hall on the University of Washington campus.

LUNAR NEW YEAR CELEBRATION on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Bellevue Collection!

The Lunar New Year celebration includes music, dance, crafts, martial arts, and food sampling in the Center Court at Bellevue Square. Schedule. Free.

NERD FAIRE 2020 on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Lynnwood Convention Center!

NerdFaire “is a mini con for all things nerdy and geeky” including board games, heroes from comics, cosplay, art, entertainment, and workshops at Lynnwood Convention Center. Children age 12 and younger are free with an adult.

KIDSTOCK on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts!

Kidstock offers musical performances, theater, arts education workshops, and activities for kids at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Free.

HOPE FOR HOUSING WINE TASTING AND SILENT FUNDRAISING AUCTION on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Renton!

Taste wine and eat “sumptuous appetizers and desserts” at Hope for Housing, with live music and a silent auction for charity at St. Stephen the Martyr.

GROUNDFROG DAY IN SNOHOMISH on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Snohomish!

Instead of celebrating Groundhog’s Day, meet a frog named Snohomish Slew at the annual GroundFrog Day Celebration, with kids’ games, crafts, music, mascots, family entertainment, and photo opportunities at the Riverfront Gazebo in Snohomish. Free.

ARLINGTON-STILLAGUAMISH EAGLE FESTIVAL on Friday, January 31st through Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Arlington!

Celebrate the eagles that return in winter to the Stillaguamish River at the Eagle Festival, which offers guided tours, speakers, demonstrations, live music, an art and photography show, and horse-drawn wagon rides in Arlington.

PUYALLUP ANTIQUE AND COLLECTIBLES SHOW on Saturday, February 1st through Sunday, February 2nd, 2020!

Billed as America’s Largest Antique & Collectible Show, this event has 400 vendors selling furniture, glassware, slot machines, movie memorabilia, estate jewelry, paintings, mechanical banks, and toys at the Washington State Fair Events Center. Repeats in Nov.

SEATTLE BOAT SHOW 2020 now through Saturday, February 1st, 2020 in Seattle!

Seattle Boat Show, which promises 1000 boats and watercraft on display plus 250 boating seminars, is at CenturyLink Field, with a free shuttle to boats in the water at South Lake Union. Children age 17 and younger are free.