SERIES PREMIERE

Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) struggles to manage the pressures of her day job at Lacy’s Department Store and her very demanding boss, Gloria (Katherine LaNasa), who is a legendary personal shopper. Lucky for Katy, she has the support of her longtime boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz), who has his own dream of becoming a professional boxer and a surprise Katy wasn’t expecting. Katy’s roommate and close friend, Jorge auditions for a Broadway play, but it doesn’t go as planned and he tries a different route to potentially get noticed. When Katy meet her new roommate Josie (Ashleigh Murray), she knows they will be fast friends. Josie meets record producer Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount), but it is all seems too good to be true when Alexandra Cabot (Camille Hyde) gets involved. After a long day, the group of friends, including “It” girl Pepper (Julia Chan), all meet at their favorite hangout, Molly’s Crisis, to watch Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) perform as his alter ego, Ginger, and to see Katy’s latest fashion creation. Maggie Kiley directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Michael Grassi (#101). Original airdate 2/6/2020 @ 8pm. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.